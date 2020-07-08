Consumer Goods and Retail
July 8, 2020 / 5:31 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 8

3 Min Read

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower at 6,166 on
Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

    * FINANCE: British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce a new scheme
to stave off youth unemployment as he attempts to revitalise the
economy.
    * ECONOMY: Further waves of the novel coronavirus are surely on the way and
they will be one of the determinants of Britain's economic outlook, Bank of
England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc is weighing the sale of its 211,146
barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant
operations said.
    * BOOHOO: Retailers Next Plc, Zalando SE and Amazon.com
Inc are delisting products made by Britain's Boohoo Group Plc 
following a media report about dire working conditions in an English factory
that supplied the popular brand.
    * JOBS: The collapse in Britain's labour market eased only slightly last
month, according to a survey from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation
(REC) industry body which warns that a "jobs crisis" is underway.
    * OIL: Oil prices eased in early trade as industry data showing a build in
U.S. crude stockpiles and a forecast for U.S. crude output to fall less than
anticipated in 2020 added to worries about oversupply.
    * GOLD: Gold steadied near a more than eight-year high, as worries over
surging COVID-19 cases and hopes of more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal
Reserve lifted demand for the safe-haven metal.
    * The UK blue-chip index fell 1.5% on Tuesday, as a surge in U.S.
coronavirus cases turned investors away from riskier trades.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 U and I Group                             FY Earnings Releases
 Liontrust Asset Management                FY Earnings Releases
 FirstGroup                                FY Earnings Releases
 Victrex                                   Interim management statement
  
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below