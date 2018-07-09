FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
July 9, 2018 / 5:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 41
points higher at 7,659, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * MEARS: Mears Group          said chairman Bob Holt would not stand for
re-election at the company's 2019 annual general meeting, two days after a
shareholder called for his removal.             
    * ECHOSTAR/INMARSAT: U.S. satellite group EchoStar Corp          said it
does not intend to make an offer for Britain's Inmarsat Plc         after the
British company rejected a $3.2 billion takeover approach.             
    * COPPER: London copper snapped back sharply on Monday from near one-year
lows hit in the session, as a weak dollar forced short holders to cover
positions even amid simmering trade war tension.             
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday as investors focused on tight market
conditions after data late last week showed U.S. crude inventories fell to their
lowest in more than three years.             
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday as investors covered their short
positions and the dollar slipped to its weakest since mid-June, while lingering
U.S.-Sino trade tensions supported the bullion as well.             
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,617.70 points on Friday.
            
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.