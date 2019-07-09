Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 9

    July 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17
points lower at 7,532 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * GVC HOLDINGS: Online gaming company GVC Holdings Plc on Monday
denied a report that Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Alexander last year sold
the company's Turkish unit to a business partner to push through the acquisition
of rival Ladbrokes.
    * KCOM: British pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme Ltd said on
Monday its Humber Bidco unit had bid 108.5 pence per share in an auction for
KCOM Plc, valuing the telecom network and cloud-based service provider
at about 566 million pounds ($708.52 million).
    * OIL: Oil fell on Tuesday amid worries over the outlook for demand after
the latest signs that international trade disputes have been dragging on the
global economy, although the potential for conflicts in the Middle East offered
support to prices.
    * GOLD: Gold prices ticked lower on Tuesday as the dollar held near
multi-week highs on reduced expectations of an aggressive U.S. rate cut,
although softer share markets capped the metal's losses.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% lower on Monday, as markets remained
subdued on dampened hopes of a hefty rate cut by the U.S. central bank, while
tobacco stocks jumped on Imperial Brands' buyback and dividend revision plans.

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
