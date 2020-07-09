Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 9

    July 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 46
points higher at 6,202 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * RIO TINTO: Aboriginal and human rights groups called for miner Rio Tinto
Ltd to be stripped of its status as a human rights leader.
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto said it will close its aluminium smelter
operation in New Zealand due to high costs and a challenging market.
    * BHP: BHP Group said its Escondida copper mine in Chile had
offered some workers the option for early retirement amid the coronavirus
pandemic.
    * AMRYT PHARMA: Amryt Pharma,, a rare disease specialist
listed on London's AIM and Dublin's ESM markets, debuted on Nasdaq on
Wednesday.
    * BOOHOO: Two-thirds of analysts covering fashion retailer Boohoo
retained a "buy" recommendation on the company's stock despite a 45% drop in
less than a week.
    * PROPERTY FUNDS: Funds that offer daily redemptions to investors may have
to restructure to better reflect the time it takes to sell illiquid assets like
property.
    * FINANCE: Britain will suspend purchase taxes for homes costing up to
500,000 pounds until the end of March next year.
    * OIL: Oil prices drifted lower as concerns about renewed COVID-19 lockdowns
in the United States outweighed signs of a recovery in U.S. gasoline
demand
    * The UK blue-chip index slipped 0.6% on Wednesday, as another jump
in global COVID-19 cases overshadowed hopes of an economic rebound
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 Robert Walters                       Q2 Trading update
 Vistry Group                         Trading Update
 Workspace Group                      Q1 Management Release
 Pharos Energy                        Trading Statement Release
 Rolls-Royce Holdings                 Trading Statement Release
 Persimmon                            Trading Statement Release
 Pagegroup                            Q2 Trading Statement Release
 

    
