UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 1

June 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is set to open 19 points higher at 7,697 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday announced the start of production at the Kaikias field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, around one year ahead of schedule. * BRITAIN-PENSIONS: Britain's pensions watchdog head Lesley Titcomb will step down at the end of her four-year contract in February 2019, The Pensions Regulator said on Thursday. * BRITAIN-NIRELAND/BREXIT: Brexit secretary David Davis is creating a Brexit plan that would give Northern Ireland joint UK and European Union (EU) status so it could trade freely with both, as well as a border buffer zone to eliminate the need for border checkpoints, The Sun newspaper reported on Thursday. * OPHIR ENERGY: Ophir Energy , whose chief was replaced amid delays in funding the Fortuna gas project in Equatorial Guinea, is in talks with other potential partners, Ophir said on Thursday. * BP Plc: BP Plc's 227,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point Refinery in Ferndale, Washington, was resuming normal operations on Thursday after completing a planned overhaul of the crude distillation unit (CDU) and coker, said sources familiar with plant operations. * OIL: Crude oil futures lost more ground on Friday, with the U.S. market set for a second week of decline on pressure from record U.S. production and expectations of OPEC boosting output. * The UK blue chip index ended down 0.2 percent at 7,678.2 points on Thursday, as the month's best-performing major European index, shrugging off worries over a political crisis in Italy as commodities-related stocks rallied. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)