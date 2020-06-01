UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 1

June 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 53 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * MANUFACTURING: Britain's government should provide direct support to strategic manufacturing sectors and companies, particularly in aerospace, automotive and steel production, to help them through the coronavirus crisis, trade body Make UK said. * LLOYD'S OF LONDON: The Lloyd's of London insurance market said on Friday it is considering combining its physical underwriting floor in the City of London with some online elements. * TULLOW OIL: Tullow Oil said in a statement on Friday that 57 workers tested positive for COVID-19 onboard a support vessel at its production facilities offshore Ghana. * GOLD: Gold prices rose as riots in major U.S. cities rattled investors already reeling from strained Sino-U.S. relations and boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, with a weaker dollar lending further support. * OIL: Oil prices edged down as traders took profits, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) considering meeting as soon as this week to discuss whether to extend record production cuts beyond end-June. * UK shares ended lower on Friday as fears of Washington's response to Beijing tightening its control over Hong Kong tempered optimism over an eventual economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hollywood Bowl HY Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)