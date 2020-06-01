Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 1

    June 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 53 points higher on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers.
    
    * MANUFACTURING: Britain's government should provide direct
support to strategic manufacturing sectors and companies,
particularly in aerospace, automotive and steel production, to
help them through the coronavirus crisis, trade body Make UK
said.
    * LLOYD'S OF LONDON: The Lloyd's of London insurance market
said on Friday it is considering combining its physical
underwriting floor in the City of London with some online
elements.
    * TULLOW OIL: Tullow Oil said in a statement on
Friday that 57 workers tested positive for COVID-19 onboard a
support vessel at its production facilities offshore Ghana.

    * GOLD: Gold prices rose as riots in major U.S. cities
rattled investors already reeling from strained Sino-U.S.
relations and boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, with a
weaker dollar lending further support.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged down as traders took profits, with
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
considering meeting as soon as this week to discuss whether to
extend record production cuts beyond end-June.
    * UK shares ended lower on Friday as fears of Washington's
response to Beijing tightening its control over Hong Kong
tempered optimism over an eventual economic recovery from the
coronavirus crisis.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Hollywood Bowl             HY Results  
 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on:    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

