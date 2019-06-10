London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 10

    June 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures are seen opening up 0.6% ahead of the cash
market open on Monday.
    
    * U.S.-CHINA TRADE: U.S. officials officially granted Chinese exporters two more weeks to get their
products into the United States before increasing tariffs on those items, according to a U.S. government
notice posted online on Friday.
    * WOODFORD: A senior British lawmaker joined calls on Thursday for embattled money manager Neil
Woodford to stop charging fees on a fund he has stopped people from leaving.
    * BP: BP is again seeking buyers for its stake in the Shearwater oilfield in the British North
Sea after talks with Royal Dutch Shell fell through, industry and banking sources said.

    * TORO GOLD: West Africa-focused junior gold miner Toro Gold has hired boutique investment bank
Raymond James to explore putting itself up for sale after shelving plans to list its shares in London, two
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1% higher on Friday on expectations of an interest rate cut after
disappointing U.S. jobs data.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Rose Petroleum              ROSER.L   FY 2018 Earnings Release
 Baron Oil PLC               BOIL.L    FY 2018 Earnings Release
 Grafenia PLC                GRAG.L    FY 2019 Earnings Release
 Fulcrum Utility Services    FCRM.L    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 SysGroup PLC                SYS.L     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 WYG PLC                     WYGR.L    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 First Property Group PLC    FSTP.L    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Hardy Oil and Gas PLC       HAOG.L    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Ferguson PLC                FERG.L    Q3 Interim Management Statement Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
