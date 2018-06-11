FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16
points at 7,697 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * COMCAST: U.S. cable company Comcast is set to gain unconditional
EU antitrust approval for its bid to buy European pay-TV company Sky.

    * TESCO: Britain's food watchdog said it was investigating allegations that
traces of meat had been found in "meat-free" and vegan meals sold at the
country's two largest supermarket chains, Tesco and Sainsbury's
.
    * APAX: London-based private equity firm Apax Partners said it was
considering making an offer for British car auctioneers BCA Marketplace.

    * POPE: Pope Francis warned that climate change risked destroying humanity
on Saturday and called on energy leaders to help the world to convert to clean
fuels to avert catastrophe.[ nL5N1TB0A9]
    * GLENCORE: A Congolese-American businessman is seeking more than $1 billion
in a Congo court from two Glencore executives and their ex-partner in a
copper and cobalt mine, saying they defrauded him when he relinquished his
shares, a court document showed.
    * INMARSAT: British satellite firm Inmarsat on Friday rejected a
takeover approach from U.S. firm EchoStar, saying it significantly
undervalued the company. 
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday, pulled down by rising Russian production
and U.S. drilling activity creeping to its highest in more than three years.

    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Monday as the dollar softened ahead of
key central bank policy meetings and the U.S.-North Korea summit this week, and
as a weekend G7 summit fanned trade war fears.    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent for its third straight week
of losses, tracking a broad sell-off by European shares as investors faced the
prospect of tightening financial conditions and growing political risk.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 HSBC Holdings              Strategy Update
 
       
 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
