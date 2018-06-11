UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 11

June 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,697 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * COMCAST: U.S. cable company Comcast is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust approval for its bid to buy European pay-TV company Sky. * TESCO: Britain's food watchdog said it was investigating allegations that traces of meat had been found in "meat-free" and vegan meals sold at the country's two largest supermarket chains, Tesco and Sainsbury's . * APAX: London-based private equity firm Apax Partners said it was considering making an offer for British car auctioneers BCA Marketplace. * POPE: Pope Francis warned that climate change risked destroying humanity on Saturday and called on energy leaders to help the world to convert to clean fuels to avert catastrophe.[ nL5N1TB0A9] * GLENCORE: A Congolese-American businessman is seeking more than $1 billion in a Congo court from two Glencore executives and their ex-partner in a copper and cobalt mine, saying they defrauded him when he relinquished his shares, a court document showed. * INMARSAT: British satellite firm Inmarsat on Friday rejected a takeover approach from U.S. firm EchoStar, saying it significantly undervalued the company. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday, pulled down by rising Russian production and U.S. drilling activity creeping to its highest in more than three years. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Monday as the dollar softened ahead of key central bank policy meetings and the U.S.-North Korea summit this week, and as a weekend G7 summit fanned trade war fears. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent for its third straight week of losses, tracking a broad sell-off by European shares as investors faced the prospect of tightening financial conditions and growing political risk. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: HSBC Holdings Strategy Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)