UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 11

June 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7,384 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITISH ELECTIONS: A host of candidates to replace Theresa May as British prime minister launched their campaigns on Monday promising to solve the turmoil of Brexit and taking shots at frontrunner Boris Johnson. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell on Monday shipped the long-awaited first cargo of liquefied natural gas from its massive Prelude floating LNG plant off northwest Australia, sealing the nation's position as the world's top exporter of the fuel. * SAGA: Insurance and travel company Saga Plc is expected to announce a partnership with Goldman Sachs' savings arm Marcus on Tuesday, according to The Telegraph. * BP: Senegal's justice ministry asked prosecutors on Monday to launch an inquiry into the country's energy contracts after a report alleged that the president's brother was involved in fraud related to two offshore gas blocks being developed by BP. * OIL: Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday as U.S.-China trade tensions continued to threaten demand for crude and as major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia had yet to agree on extending an output-cutting deal. * GOLD: Gold held steady on Tuesday after posting its biggest one-day percentage fall in two months in the previous session, as Washington's fresh trade threats against China eclipsed investor optimism spurred by a U.S.-Mexico deal. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6% higher on Monday as a U.S.-Mexico deal to avert proposed tariffs lifted global markets. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: RWS Holdings Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Motorpoint Group Full Year 2019 Earnings Release QUIZ Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Augmentum Fintech Full Year 2019 Earnings Release CML Microsystems Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Bellway Trading Statement Release IG Design Group Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Halma Full Year 2019 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)