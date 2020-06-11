UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 11

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 97 points lower at 6,232 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * Ocado, the British online supermarket and technology group, plans to raise 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion), giving it more firepower to capitalise on the rapid growth of the online grocery market triggered by the coronavirus crisis. * CMA: Britain's competition regulator has given itself two more months to make a final ruling on Amazon's purchase of a minority stake in online delivery group Deliveroo so it can take full account of representations from all interested parties. * GOLD: Gold eased on Thursday as investors booked profits after prices rose to a more than a one-week high on bleak economic projections from the U.S. Federal Reserve. * OIL: Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday on worries about slow demand growth with coronavirus cases rising, U.S. crude stockpiles hitting an all-time high and the U.S. Federal Reserve projecting recovery from the pandemic would take years. * EX-DIVS: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.11 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.1% lower on Wednesday, as investors turned cautious ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Johnson Matthey Plc FY earnings release CMC Markets Plc FY earnings release Talktalk Telecom Group FY earnings release Babcock International Group Plc FY earnings release Naked Wines Plc FY earnings release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)