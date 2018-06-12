FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 5:19 AM / in 36 minutes

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10
points at 7,747 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    
    * BHP: Unionized workers at BHP's Spence copper mine in
northern Chile agreed on Monday to a new collective labor contract, the company
and the union said.
    * RANGER DIRECT: Two large investors in Ranger Direct Lending Fund,
Oaktree Capital Management and LIM Advisors, said they would continue a
push to elect their board nominees at the closed-end fund that announced it was
winding itself down.
    * WPP: More than a quarter of investors at WPP have cast votes
against a pay report to be discussed at Wednesday's annual general meeting,
angered by benefits for former chief executive Martin Sorrell, according to Sky
News reporter Mark Kleinman.
    * IMF: International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde led an attack by
global economic organisations on U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First"
trade policy on Monday, warning that clouds over the global economy "are getting
darker by the day".
    * VEDANTA: Vedanta Resources plans to double finished copper
production at Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to 200,000 tonnes this year,
the CEO of its Zambian unit said.
    * OIL: Oil markets were stable on Tuesday amid cautious optimism over the
outcome of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader
Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
    * GOLD: Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened amid
encouraging signs from a historic U.S.-North Korea summit and a likely interest
rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, limiting demand for the yellow metal.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 7,737.43 on Monday,
helped by gains in big international companies such as British American Tobacco
 and Diageo.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Ted Baker Plc                           Trading Update
 CML Microsystems Plc                    Full Year 2018 Results
 Bellway PLC                             Trading Statement 
 Halma PLC                               Full Year 2018 Results
 British American Tobacco PLC            Half Year 2018 Trading Update 
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
