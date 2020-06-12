UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12

Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points lower at 6,060 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* MORRISONS: British supermarket group Morrisons said it would engage with investors over its remuneration policy after it was opposed by more than one third of votes cast at its annual shareholders’ meeting.

* HAMMERSON: London-based mall operator Hammerson Plc said on Thursday it will reopen three main centres in Ireland on June 15 as the local government eases coronavirus-led restrictions.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell has launched the sale of its stakes in two oilfields and two pipelines in Norway, according to a sales document seen by Reuters.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques on Friday apologised for distress caused by Rio’s destruction last month of two ancient and sacred Aboriginal caves in Western Australia, pledging full cooperation with an Australian government inquiry.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday, extending heavy overnight losses as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases this week raised the prospect of a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak hitting demand in the world’s biggest consumer of crude and fuel.

* GOLD: Gold dipped on Friday on a stronger dollar, while concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections and a protracted economic recovery limited losses, keeping the metal on track for its first weekly rise in four weeks.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 4% lower on Thursday, hurt by fears of a new wave of COVID-19 infections in the United States and a bleak economic outlook by the Federal Reserve.

