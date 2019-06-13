Consumer Goods and Retail
June 13, 2019 / 5:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 13

3 Min Read

    June 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17
points at 7,350 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * GLENCORE: Mining and trading giant Glencore has put its oilfields
in Chad up for sale, three sources familiar with the matter said, in a retreat
from its foray into oil production following asset writedowns over the past
decade.
    * ARCADIA: Philip Green's Topshop-to-Dorothy Perkins fashion empire staved
off a collapse into administration on Wednesday as creditors approved his
sweetened restructuring plan.
    * BREXIT: Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth, said on
Wednesday he saw no reason why British businesses could not survive Brexit and
the recent visit of U.S. President Donald Trump had shown him the issue would
also not effect U.S. relations.
    * OIL: Oil prices tumbled 4% on Wednesday to their lowest settlements in
nearly five months, weakened by another unexpected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles
and by a dimming outlook for global oil demand.
    * EX-DIVS: 3i Group, NMC Health, Persimmon, Severn
Trent, WPP Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.54 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4% lower on Wednesday as the latest
salvoes in the U.S.-Chinese trade dispute kept investors on edge and weak demand
outlook knocked oil shares.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Tesco PLC                     Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release
 Volex PLC                     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Record PLC                    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 PZ Cussons PLC                Trading Statement Release
 DS Smith PLC                  Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Majestic Wine PLC             Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below