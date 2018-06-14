FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
June 14, 2018 / 5:28 AM / in 7 hours

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    June 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 24
points at 7,679 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered is joining the flurry of
global banks setting up Polish operations by hiring 750 people in Warsaw to
support the emerging markets-focused bank's push to win more clients in Europe
and North America, FT reported. on.ft.com/2t88PfA
    *  WILLIAM HILL: U.S. sports teams are clamouring for sponsorship deals with
British bookmaker William Hill PLC as legal sports betting starts to
take off in the United States, the chief executive of the company's American
division Joseph Asher said.
    * COMCAST: Comcast said it intended to pursue its $30 billion
acquisition of Sky Plc in parallel with its Fox bid. Comcast offered
$65 billion to lure Twenty-First Century Fox Inc away from a merger
with Walt Disney Co.
    * MYLAN: Mylan NV said on Wednesday that U.S. health regulators were
unable to approve its generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's blockbuster
inhaled lung drug Advair for the second time, as they found "minor deficiencies"
in the treatment.
    * SKY: British broadcaster Sky and sports media group Perform won
the rights to screen Italy's top-flight Serie A football matches until 2021 for
more than 973 million euros ($1.2 billion) a season, Italy's soccer league
chairman said.
    * DIXONS CARPHONE: Britain's National Crime Agency said on Wednesday it is
investigating the cyber attack on the mobile phone and electricals retailer
Dixons Carphone.
    * SHELL: Italy's Supreme Court threw out an appeal from Shell and
four former Shell managers to stymie a corruption trial that has also involved
Eni's chief executive.
    * WPP: Angry WPP shareholders rebelled on Wednesday at an annual
meeting dominated by differences over the departure of the advertising firm's
former chief executive Martin Sorrell.
    * RBS: Britain's markets watchdog said it expected to complete its
enforcement investigation into alleged mistreatment by Royal Bank of Scotland
 of small business customers by the end of next month.
    * OIL: Oil prices eased on Thursday, dragged down by rising output and a
decline in China's refining activity, although strong fuel consumption in the
United States and a drop in its crude inventories provided the market with some
support.
    * GOLD: Gold prices eased on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve forecast a
slightly faster pace of interest rate hikes this year, although lingering
worries over trade tensions between Washington and Beijing prevented steeper
losses.
    * EX-DIVS: 3I Group, Mediclinic, NMC Health,
Persimmon, Severn Trent, WPP will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.5 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue chip index ended flat at 7,703.71 on Wednesday as a weaker
pound supported export-oriented shares, helping offset a fall in Just Eat
on fresh competition worries and weaker energy stocks.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 AVEVA Group PLC                Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 PZ Cussons PLC                 Trading Update
 Majestic Wine PLC              Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.