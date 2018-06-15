FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
June 15, 2018 / 5:30 AM / in 3 hours

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6
points at 7,772 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * BHP: BHP on Thursday approved spending $2.9 billion to
develop its Western Australian South Flank iron ore project in the central
Pilbara, and said the quality of the mineral would raise the overall grade of
its regional output.
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce is expected to tell investors on Friday
that it is on track to exceed its target for £1bn in free cash flow by 2020,
while also pledging to nearly double that figure in the medium term, FT
reported. on.ft.com/2l8vOUl
    * BT: Britain's media regulator Ofcom said it was concerned by the
involvement of broadband and mobile provider BT Group Plc in developing
the strategic plans of its networks business Openreach, despite splitting the
operations.
    * CRH: Construction company CRH Plc agreed to divest facilities in
three states in order to win U.S. antitrust approval to buy Ash Grove Cement Co,
the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland's Irish subsidiary Ulster Bank is to
issue tens of millions of euros in refunds after overcharging business customers
on interest payments, the bank said on Wednesday.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent higher at 7,765.79 on Friday,
after the European Central Bank signalled interest rates would remain steady
through next summer, easing investors' concerns about tightening monetary
policy.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Tesco PLC             Q1 Trading Statement 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.