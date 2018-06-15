UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 15

June 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,772 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: BHP on Thursday approved spending $2.9 billion to develop its Western Australian South Flank iron ore project in the central Pilbara, and said the quality of the mineral would raise the overall grade of its regional output. * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce is expected to tell investors on Friday that it is on track to exceed its target for £1bn in free cash flow by 2020, while also pledging to nearly double that figure in the medium term, FT reported. on.ft.com/2l8vOUl * BT: Britain's media regulator Ofcom said it was concerned by the involvement of broadband and mobile provider BT Group Plc in developing the strategic plans of its networks business Openreach, despite splitting the operations. * CRH: Construction company CRH Plc agreed to divest facilities in three states in order to win U.S. antitrust approval to buy Ash Grove Cement Co, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland's Irish subsidiary Ulster Bank is to issue tens of millions of euros in refunds after overcharging business customers on interest payments, the bank said on Wednesday. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent higher at 7,765.79 on Friday, after the European Central Bank signalled interest rates would remain steady through next summer, easing investors' concerns about tightening monetary policy. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tesco PLC Q1 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)