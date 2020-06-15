UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 15

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 45 points lower at 6,060 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * EASYJET: EasyJet aircraft will take to the skies on Monday for the first time since March 30. * RETAIL: Numbers of shoppers in Britain's high streets, retail parks and shopping centres in May were 81.6% lower that the same month a year ago. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc has signed a contract with European governments to supply the region with its potential vaccine against the coronavirus. * UNILEVER: Unilever Plc said it will invest 1 billion euros in a fund to invest in climate change projects and reduce to net zero greenhouse gas emissions from all its products by 2039. * METRO BANK: Britain's Metro Bank Plc is in advanced talks to buy RateSetter, Sky News reported on Sunday. * OIL: Oil fell more than 2%, extending losses from last week, as new coronavirus infections hit China and the United States. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed after posting their best week since early April as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in Beijing cut investors' appetite for riskier assets. * METAL: Most industrial metals fell on Monday as worries rose that a potential second wave of the novel coronavirus in China could lead to lower demand in the country. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.5% on Friday, as battered cyclical shares rose, but overall gains were slim as sentiment was subdued after the country reported a record economic contraction in April. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SThree HY trading update * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)