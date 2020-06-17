UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 17

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points higher at 6,258 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill on Tuesday launched an issue of shares worth up to 20% of its share capital. * ASSET MANAGERS: Six asset managers including M&G and Legal & General said they were keeping property funds totalling more than $7.5 billion in assets frozen. * BARCLAYS: A senior British bank lobbyist has resigned over comments he made in 2008 about businesswoman Amanda Staveley, who arranged billions of pounds of rescue financing for Barclays. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday as data showed an increase in U.S. crude and fuel inventories. * GOLD: Gold prices eased on Wednesday on hopes of a potential COVID-19 drug and a stronger U.S. dollar. * METAL: London copper prices rose on Wednesday on hopes for higher demand as the U.S. economy showed signs of a recovery. * The UK blue-chip index closed 2.9% higher on Tuesday as expectations of further stimulus from the Bank of England and a report that Washington was preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal helped build on gains. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Boohoo Group PLC Q1 Trading Stmt Release SSE PLC FY Earnings Release Kingfisher PLC FY Earnings Release Domino's Pizza Group PLC Trading Stmt Release Berkeley Group Holdings FY results De La Rue FY results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)