June 18, 2018 / 5:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10
points higher at 7,644 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * TESCO: The chairman of Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on
Friday pledged to end the all-white make-up of its board of directors.
 
    * VIRGIN MONEY-CYBG: CYBG is closing in an agreement to buy rival
Virgin Money to create a larger bank to take on Britain's biggest
lenders, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
    * VEDANTA: A minor leak has been detected in the sulphuric acid storage
plant in Vedanta's south Indian copper smelter, a government official
said on Sunday, about a month after the state ordered its shutdown after
protests in which 13 people died.
    * BRITAIN-M&A: Deal-making involving UK companies has picked up in the two
years since the country's decision to leave the European Union, defying worries
that Brexit would stifle mergers and acquisition activity, data from Thomson
Reuters Deals Intelligence shows.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched higher on Monday after falling to a 5-1/2-month
low in the previous session, as a trade dispute between the world's two largest
economies triggered safe-haven buying, but a strong dollar put a cap on the
upside.
    * OIL: U.S. oil prices slumped on Monday after China threatened duties on
American crude imports in an escalating trade dispute with Washington.

    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 1.7 percent at
7,633.91 points on Friday, as an escalating U.S.-China trade spat sent UK stocks
tumbling, sinking oil and mining shares in a broad reversal across European
markets. 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 DS Smith              Full Year 2018 DS Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
