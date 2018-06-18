UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points higher at 7,644 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: The chairman of Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Friday pledged to end the all-white make-up of its board of directors. * VIRGIN MONEY-CYBG: CYBG is closing in an agreement to buy rival Virgin Money to create a larger bank to take on Britain's biggest lenders, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. * VEDANTA: A minor leak has been detected in the sulphuric acid storage plant in Vedanta's south Indian copper smelter, a government official said on Sunday, about a month after the state ordered its shutdown after protests in which 13 people died. * BRITAIN-M&A: Deal-making involving UK companies has picked up in the two years since the country's decision to leave the European Union, defying worries that Brexit would stifle mergers and acquisition activity, data from Thomson Reuters Deals Intelligence shows. * GOLD: Gold prices inched higher on Monday after falling to a 5-1/2-month low in the previous session, as a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies triggered safe-haven buying, but a strong dollar put a cap on the upside. * OIL: U.S. oil prices slumped on Monday after China threatened duties on American crude imports in an escalating trade dispute with Washington. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 1.7 percent at 7,633.91 points on Friday, as an escalating U.S.-China trade spat sent UK stocks tumbling, sinking oil and mining shares in a broad reversal across European markets. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: DS Smith Full Year 2018 DS Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)