UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points higher at 7,369 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BP: A BP drilling rig heading to an oilfield in the British North Sea has been forced to turn away twice over the past two days as a Greenpeace vessel protesting climate change tries to hamper its progress. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar pulled back from multi-week highs ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting. * OIL: Oil prices were falling for a second day on Tuesday, after more signs that global economic growth is being hit by U.S.-China trade tensions, although losses were limited amid tensions in the Middle East after tanker attacks last week. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% higher on Monday as rises in banking shares outweighed the impact of a profit alert from Germany's Lufthansa on airlines, while UK contractor Kier Group skidded to an all-time low. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ashtead Group Plc Q4 2019 Earnings Coca-Cola HBC AG Annual General Meeting Safestore Holdings Plc Half Year Earnings Telecom Plus Plc Full Year Earnings Plus500 Ltd Annual General Meeting Marlowe Plc Full Year Earnings Tesco Plc Capita Markets Day TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)