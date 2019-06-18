Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 18

    June 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12
points higher at 7,369 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BP: A BP drilling rig heading to an oilfield in the British North
Sea has been forced to turn away twice over the past two days as a Greenpeace
vessel protesting climate change tries to hamper its progress.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar pulled back from
multi-week highs ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy
meeting.
    * OIL: Oil prices were falling for a second day on Tuesday, after more signs
that global economic growth is being hit by U.S.-China trade tensions, although
losses were limited amid tensions in the Middle East after tanker attacks last
week.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% higher on Monday as rises in banking
shares outweighed the impact of a profit alert from Germany's Lufthansa on
airlines, while UK contractor Kier Group skidded to an all-time low.

    UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Ashtead Group Plc                  Q4 2019 Earnings
 Coca-Cola HBC AG                   Annual General Meeting
 Safestore Holdings Plc             Half Year Earnings
 Telecom Plus Plc                   Full Year Earnings
 Plus500 Ltd                        Annual General Meeting
 Marlowe Plc                        Full Year Earnings
 Tesco Plc                          Capita Markets Day
 Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru
