June 19, 2018 / 5:09 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4
points lower at 7,627 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American Plc clinched hundreds of
permits this month to explore for copper in a remote part of northern Brazil,
Brazilian authorities said, as the growing electric vehicle market and a
scarcity of shovel-ready mining projects fuels demand for the metal.
    * CAPITA: British outsourcer Capita has been awarded a British
Ministry of Defence contract to provide defence workers and firefighters, the
Unite union said on Monday.
    * BETTER CAPITAL PCC: The British government said it was intervening on
grounds of national security in private equity firm Better Capital PCC Ltd's
 deal to sell aircraft parts maker Northern Aerospace to Chinese-owned
Gardner Aerospace Holdings Ltd.
    * KPMG: KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, has shown an
"unacceptable deterioration" in how it audits top British firms and will be
first to undergo special supervision, Britain's accounting watchdog said on
Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by safe-haven buying, as an
escalating trade spat between the United States and China sparked a sell-off in
equity markets.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday on expectations that producer cartel OPEC
and key ally Russia will gradually increase output after withholding supplies
since 2017.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.03 percent and closed at
7,631.33 points on Monday, as trade tensions between the United States and China
kept the pressure on equity markets across Europe, weighing on multinational
companies.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Ferguson                  Q3 2018 Results
 Ashtead Group             Q4 2018 Earnings Release
 Telecom Plus              FY 2018 Earnings Release
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
