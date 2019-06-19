UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

London Market Report
    June 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10
points higher at 7,453 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ROLLS ROYCE: Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East said on
Tuesday that uncertainties over Brexit remain an unwelcome distraction for the
aerospace industry three years after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

    * ACACIA MINING: Barrick Gold Corp, the world's No. 2 gold miner,
believes its proposed offer to take full control of its African unit is "more
than fair" and will engage with Acacia Mining Plc's board and minority
shareholders to win them over, Chief Executive Mark Bristow told Reuters on
Tuesday.
    * GOALS SOCCER CENTRES: British five-a-side football pitch operator Goals
Soccer Centres confirmed on Tuesday it is hiring audit firm Deloitte to
help it assess options amid discussions with the UK tax authority HMRC regarding
certain tax errors.
    * SPORTS DIRECT, GOALS SOCCER CENTRES: Mike Ashley's Sports Direct
has demanded British five-a-side football pitch operator Goals Soccer Centres
 to allow it to hire corporate investigator Kroll to look into a slew of
accounting issues at the company, Sky News reported.
    * GOLD: Gold traded almost steady on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S.
Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day, while expectations
of an improvement in trade relationship between the United States and China
dented the metal's appeal.
    * OIL: Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday after rising in the previous
session on rekindled hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal and on the potential for
conflict between the U.S. and Iran in the Middle East after tanker attacks there
last week.
    * The UK blue chip index ended 1.2% higher on Tuesday as a promise of more
stimulus if required from European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi lifted
UK shares across sectors. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 ULS Technology PLC                      Full Year 2019 Earnings 
 Berkeley Group Holdings PLC             Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Severfield PLC                          Full Year 2019 Earnings 
 Saga PLC                                Trading Update 
 Whitbread PLC                           Q1 2019 Trading Statement
 CYBG                                    Capital Markets Day
 IAG                                     Annual General Meeting
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
