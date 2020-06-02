UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 2

June 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Tuesday, with futures up 0.4%. * STIMULUS PACKAGE: British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is considering national insurance holidays for companies as part of a coronavirus stimulus package that will be announced in July, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Monday. * GOLD: Gold prices held on to last session's more than one-week high on concerns around U.S.-China relations and as rising violent protests in the United States stoked fears of a resurgence in virus cases, while optimism on reopening of economies checked their rise. * METALS: Shanghai copper prices rose to their highest in nearly three months, as a solid recovery in China demand and the reopening of economies from a coronavirus-induced lockdown lent support. * OIL: Oil prices rose, with traders waiting to see whether major producers agree to extend their huge output cuts to shore up prices at a virtual meeting expected later this week. * London-listed shares ended higher on Monday as markets took heart from a scaling back of coronavirus restrictions, with consumer stocks among the best performers. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Card Factory FY Results Electrocomponents FY Results Mediclinic International FY Results Vianet Group FY Results MHP SE Q1 Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)