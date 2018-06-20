FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 5:15 AM / in 2 hours

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15
points higher at 7,619 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * BAE SYSTEMS: The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded BAE Systems PLC a
contract for wheeled amphibious combat vehicles (ACV) that transport Marines
from ship to shore under hostile conditions, the defense contractor said on
Tuesday.
    * BHP BILLITON: BHP said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell the Cerro
Colorado copper mine in Chile to Australian private equity fund EMR Capital.

    * BOE: Britain's opposition Labour Party is considering asking the Bank of
England to target productivity to help boost the economy if it wins power, in
what would be the most radical change to the central bank's remit in over two
decades.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, after slipping to a
near six-month low in the previous session, amid a steady dollar and firmer
equities.
    * OIL: Oil prices recovered some day-earlier losses in Asia on Wednesday,
supported by a drop in U.S. commercial crude inventories and the loss of storage
capacity in oil producer Libya.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.4 percent at 7,603
points on Tuesday, as shares fell on a global selloff prompted by fears of a
full-blown trade war between the U.S. and China, and disappointing domestic
corporate news including a profit warning by Debenhams.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Berkeley Group             Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Severfield PLC             Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
