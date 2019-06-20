UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20

June 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points higher at 7,427 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has kicked off the sale of some consumer health brands as it seeks to raise about 1 billion pounds ($1.26 billion) before pressing ahead with a spinoff of its consumer healthcare business, sources told Reuters. * BP: A BP drilling rig reached its destination in the North Sea on Wednesday after 11 days of delays due to Greenpeace protests over climate change, the activist group said. * GOLD: Gold prices surged as much as 1.8% to their highest in more than five years on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled possible interest rate cuts later this year, sending the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields lower. * OIL: Oil prices rose over 1 percent on Thursday as official data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected and as OPEC and other producers finally agreed a date for a meeting to discuss output cuts. * EX-DIVS: Compass Group, Land Securities and United Utilities will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.83 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index dipped 0.5% on Wednesday, weighed down by miners after Rio Tinto cut its forecast for shipments from an Australian region, while sterling's gains ahead of Bank of England meeting dragged down exporters. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Best Of The Best PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Caretech Holdings PLC Half Year 2019 Earnings Dixons Carphone PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)