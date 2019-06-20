Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20

    June 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24
points higher at 7,427 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has kicked off the sale of some
consumer health brands as it seeks to raise about 1 billion pounds ($1.26
billion) before pressing ahead with a spinoff of its consumer healthcare
business, sources told Reuters.
    * BP: A BP drilling rig reached its destination in the North Sea on
Wednesday after 11 days of delays due to Greenpeace protests over climate
change, the activist group said. 
    * GOLD: Gold prices surged as much as 1.8% to their highest in more than
five years on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled possible
interest rate cuts later this year, sending the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields
lower.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose over 1 percent on Thursday as official data showed
U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected and as OPEC and other producers
finally agreed a date for a meeting to discuss output cuts.
    * EX-DIVS: Compass Group, Land Securities and United
Utilities will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out
on Thursday, trimming 1.83 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip index dipped 0.5% on Wednesday, weighed down by miners
after Rio Tinto cut its forecast for shipments from an Australian region, while
sterling's gains ahead of Bank of England meeting dragged down exporters.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Best Of The Best PLC              Full Year 2019 Earnings 
 Caretech Holdings PLC             Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Dixons Carphone PLC               Full Year 2019 Earnings 
