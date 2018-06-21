UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 21

June 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 49 points higher at 7,676 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BP: Australia's largest supermarket operator Woolworths Group Ltd cancelled a A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion) sale of its petrol stations to BP Plc on Thursday, after it was blocked by Australia's antitrust regulator. * BOE: The Bank of England may lay some groundwork on Thursday for an August interest rate rise, if it judges the economy is now turning a corner after an unusually weak start to the year. * GOLD: Gold prices posted a six-month low on Thursday, pressed down further by a firm dollar and as the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair confirmed an outlook for higher interest rates in the United States. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday as Iran signalled it could be won over to a small rise in OPEC crude output, potentially paving the way for the producer cartel to agree a supply increase during a meeting on Friday. * EX-DIVS: Compass Group, Experian, Land Securities and United Utilities Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.6 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 percent and closed at 7,627.40 points on Wednesday, amid a broad-based rebound in Europe as immediate worries over the impact of a trade spat between the United States and China eased, but housebuilder Berkeley slumped after a profit warning. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Dixons Carphone Preliminary 2018 Earnings Release Saga PLC Trading Update Release Chemring Group Half Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)