June 21, 2018 / 5:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 49
points higher at 7,676 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * BP: Australia's largest supermarket operator Woolworths Group Ltd
cancelled a A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion) sale of its petrol stations to BP Plc
 on Thursday, after it was blocked by Australia's antitrust regulator.

    * BOE: The Bank of England may lay some groundwork on Thursday for an August
interest rate rise, if it judges the economy is now turning a corner after an
unusually weak start to the year.
    * GOLD: Gold prices posted a six-month low on Thursday, pressed down further
by a firm dollar and as the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair confirmed an outlook for
higher interest rates in the United States.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday as Iran signalled it could be won over to
a small rise in OPEC crude output, potentially paving the way for the producer
cartel to agree a supply increase during a meeting on Friday.
    * EX-DIVS: Compass Group, Experian, Land Securities
and United Utilities Group will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.6 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 percent and closed at
7,627.40 points on Wednesday, amid a broad-based rebound in Europe as immediate
worries over the impact of a trade spat between the United States and China
eased, but housebuilder Berkeley slumped after a profit warning.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Dixons Carphone             Preliminary 2018 Earnings Release
 Saga PLC                    Trading Update Release
 Chemring Group              Half Year Earnings Release
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
