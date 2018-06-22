FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 5:10 AM / in 2 hours

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index         is seen opening 14
points higher at 7,570 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * LLOYDS BANK: A group of British lawmakers on Thursday called for an
investigation by law enforcement and regulatory agencies into the handling by
Lloyds Banking Group          of a fraud at its HBOS Reading unit more than a
decade ago and into the role of auditor KPMG.            
    * WPP: WPP         founder Martin Sorrell rounded on the board of the
advertising giant he founded on Thursday in his first major public appearance
since quitting as chief executive in April.            
    * CONTOURGLOBAL: U.S.-based power generator ContourGlobal         said it
has launched a tender to build a 500-megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant in
Kosovo, expected to cost around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).            
    * BOE: The Bank of England bolstered expectations that at its next meeting
it will raise rates for only the second time in a decade, after its chief
economist unexpectedly joined the minority of policymakers voting for a hike on
Thursday.            
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Friday, after hitting a six-month trough
in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar pulled back from a 11-month peak on
profit-booking.            
    * OIL: Oil prices rose by more than 1 percent in early Asian trading on
Friday, pushed up by uncertainty over whether OPEC would manage to agree a
production increase at a meeting in Vienna later in the day.            
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100         index closed 0.93 percent lower at
7,556.44 points on Thursday, as sterling bounced from seven-month lows following
a Bank of England policy vote that bolstered expectations of a rate hike in
August.            
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                        

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
