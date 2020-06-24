UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 24

Consumer Goods and Retail
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 points lower at 6,303 on
Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * LOCKDOWN: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday pubs, restaurants
and hotels could reopen in England early next month.
    * SHELL: Britain's Supreme Court heard an appeal on Tuesday from Nigerian
farmers and fishermen seeking to pursue claims against oil major Royal Dutch
Shell over spills in the Niger Delta.
    * BHP: Global miner BHP Group announced stricter health protocols on Tuesday
after cases of the novel coronavirus at its Escondida copper mine in
Chile.
    * JD SPORTS: JD Sports on Tuesday appointed Deloitte as administrator
for its loss-making outdoor clothing chain.
    * OIL:  Oil futures dropped, extending losses from the previous day, after
U.S. crude stockpiles grew more than expected, adding to worries about
oversupply.
    * GOLD: Gold prices climbed to its highest level in nearly eight years, as
demand for the safe-haven asset was boosted by worries over a surge in
coronavirus infections.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 1.2% on Tuesday, as Prime
Minister Boris Johnson took more steps to relax the country's coronavirus
lockdown.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 Crest Nicholson                  HY Results
 Holdings PLC                     
 Naked Wines PLC                  Earnings Releases
 Premier Foods PLC                Earnings Releases
 Petrofac                         Trading Update
 
