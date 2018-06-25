FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 5:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 35
points lower at 7,647 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * IWG: British serviced office provider IWG said on Saturday that it
is evaluating a possible cash offer for the company from private equity firm
Terra Firma.
    * PREMIER FOODS: Shareholder Oasis Management has called for the immediate
removal of Premier Foods Chief Executive Gavin Darby, raising the
pressure on the company ahead of its annual meeting next month.
    * CRH: The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it will require
construction company CRH Plc and its U.S. subsidiary to divest Rocky Gap
Quarry as a condition of its planned acquisition of privately held Pounding Mill
Quarry Corp.
    * LLOYDS BANK: A group of British lawmakers on Thursday called for an
investigation by law enforcement and regulatory agencies into the handling by
Lloyds Banking Group of a fraud at its HBOS Reading unit more than a
decade ago and into the role of auditor KPMG.
    * AVIVA: Aviva Investors, the fund arm of insurer Aviva, on Friday
announced an overhaul of its investment teams in an effort to boost performance,
including the creation of several new teams.
    * BT: BT has appointed Credit Suisse to divest its scandal-hit Italian arm,
The Telegraph reported on Saturday.(bit.ly/2KjvfSJ)
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Monday as a buoyant euro kept the dollar off
its 11-month highs, with trade issues between the United States and the European
Union further supporting the bullion.
    * OIL: Brent crude oil prices fell over 1.5 percent on Monday as traders
factored in an expected output increase that was agreed at the headquarters of
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna on
Friday.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended up 1.7 percent at 7,682.27
points on Friday, as share index rebounded to post a weekly gain as oil majors
got a boost from an OPEC deal to modestly raise output, helping to soothe fears
over a trade war and the revived prospect of an interest rate hike in
August.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Carnival PLC               Q2 2018 Earnings Release
 BCA Marketplace            Full year 2018 Earnings Release
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
