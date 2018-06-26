UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points higher at 7,514 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it will develop the Fram gas field in the North Sea, its third project approval in the ageing basin this year. * BRITAIN OUTSOURCERS: Britain is preparing to toughen up contract terms for private companies operating in the public sector over the next 12 to 18 months after the collapse of outsourcing group Carillion, a source familiar with the plans said on Monday. * UBER BRITAIN: Uber will hear on Tuesday if a bid to overturn a ruling stripping it of its licence to operate in London, its biggest European market, has succeeded after it said its corporate culture and practice had changed. * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, pressured by prospects of rising U.S. interest rates, while an easing dollar and escalating trade tensions between the United States and other major economies supported the metal. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on uncertainty over Libyan oil exports, although plans by producer cartel OPEC to raise output continued to act as a damper. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 2.2 percent at 7,509.84 points on Monday, as shares suffered their worst trading day since February as a global sell-off caused by an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China hit global markets on Monday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Northgate Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Carpetright Full Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Siju Varghese)