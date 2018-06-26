FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 5:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4
points higher at 7,514 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it will develop the Fram
gas field in the North Sea, its third project approval in the ageing basin this
year.
    * BRITAIN OUTSOURCERS: Britain is preparing to toughen up contract terms for
private companies operating in the public sector over the next 12 to 18 months
after the collapse of outsourcing group Carillion, a source familiar with the
plans said on Monday.
    * UBER BRITAIN: Uber           will hear on Tuesday if a bid to overturn a
ruling stripping it of its licence to operate in London, its biggest European
market, has succeeded after it said its corporate culture and practice had
changed.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, pressured by prospects of rising
U.S. interest rates, while an easing dollar and escalating trade tensions
between the United States and other major economies supported the
metal.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on uncertainty over Libyan oil exports,
although plans by producer cartel OPEC to raise output continued to act as a
damper.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 2.2 percent at
7,509.84 points on Monday, as shares suffered their worst trading day since
February as a global sell-off caused by an escalating trade dispute between the
United States and China hit global markets on Monday.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Northgate              Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Carpetright            Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
   TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    Financial Times                     
    Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
