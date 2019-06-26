UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points lower at 7,405 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LOOKERS: Shares in Lookers Plc slid to their lowest in over seven years on Tuesday after the car dealership said Britain's financial watchdog is investigating its sales processes over the last three years. * FIRSTGROUP: Britain's FirstGroup plc said on Tuesday its shareholders had rejected top shareholder Coast Capital's proposals to appoint a new chief executive and overhaul its board. * WOODFORD: Woodford Investment Management Ltd IPO-WOOD.L is close to hiring bankers to sell its stakes in private companies Atom Bank and Oxford Nanopore Technologies, a source close to Woodford told Reuters on Tuesday. * BP: Mexico's oil regulator on Tuesday approved a $97 million plan for drilling in an offshore area operated by British supermajor BP in the southern Gulf of Mexico. * GOLD: Gold prices slipped more than 1% on Wednesday, moving away from a six-year peak hit on Tuesday, as U.S. Federal Reserve officials played down expectations of aggressive rate cuts, while investors locked in profits following a strong rally. * OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday to their highest in nearly a month as industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected, underpinning a market already buoyed by worries over a potential U.S.-Iran conflict. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% higher on Tuesday eking out modest gains on the back of strength in mining companies and oil stocks on Tuesday, alleviating some anxiety after the United States imposed more sanctions on Tehran and before Sino-U.S. trade talks this week. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Bunzl Plc Pre-close trading statement Autins Group Plc HY Earnings release Stagecoach Group Plc FY Earnings release Tullow Oil Plc HY Trading update and operations update Wood Group Plc Trading Update release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)