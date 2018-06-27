FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 5:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30
points higher at 7,568 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * LLOYDS BANK: lloyds Banking Group is facing more pressure over
its handling of a fraud at its HBOS Reading business that took place more than a
decade ago, with the chair of Britain's Treasury Committee calling for "maximum
transparency" over the affair.
    * IWG: Prime Opportunities Investment Group, one of four groups considering
bids for IWG, has been granted more time to make a firm offer or walk
away from the London-listed serviced offices provider, the FTSE 250 company said
on Tuesday.
    * BRITAIN UNAOIL: British prosecutors said on Tuesday they had begun
criminal proceedings against two Unaoil companies, part of a Monaco-based oil
and gas consultancy, in an investigation into alleged bribery, corruption and
money laundering.
    * GOLD: Gold prices sat near a more than six-month high low hit in the
previous session, as the dollar firmed amid easing risk aversion and
expectations of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday following supply disruptions in Libya
and Canada and after U.S. officials told oil importers to stop buying Iranian
crude from November.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session up 0.4 percent
at 7,537.92 points on Tuesday, as commodities helped UK shares make progress in
recouping losses from the previous session when fears of a full-blown trade war
between the United States and the rest of the world led them to their worst
performance since February.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Whitbread PLC                         Q1 2018  Trading Statement Release
 Bunzl PLC                             Pre-Close Trading Statement Release
 Liontrust Asset Management            Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
