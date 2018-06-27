UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30 points higher at 7,568 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LLOYDS BANK: lloyds Banking Group is facing more pressure over its handling of a fraud at its HBOS Reading business that took place more than a decade ago, with the chair of Britain's Treasury Committee calling for "maximum transparency" over the affair. * IWG: Prime Opportunities Investment Group, one of four groups considering bids for IWG, has been granted more time to make a firm offer or walk away from the London-listed serviced offices provider, the FTSE 250 company said on Tuesday. * BRITAIN UNAOIL: British prosecutors said on Tuesday they had begun criminal proceedings against two Unaoil companies, part of a Monaco-based oil and gas consultancy, in an investigation into alleged bribery, corruption and money laundering. * GOLD: Gold prices sat near a more than six-month high low hit in the previous session, as the dollar firmed amid easing risk aversion and expectations of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday following supply disruptions in Libya and Canada and after U.S. officials told oil importers to stop buying Iranian crude from November. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session up 0.4 percent at 7,537.92 points on Tuesday, as commodities helped UK shares make progress in recouping losses from the previous session when fears of a full-blown trade war between the United States and the rest of the world led them to their worst performance since February. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Whitbread PLC Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Bunzl PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release Liontrust Asset Management Full Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Siju Varghese)