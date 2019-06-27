UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,423 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: Vodafone is set to secure EU antitrust approval for its $22 billion bid for Liberty Global's cable networks in Germany and central Europe after offering concessions in May, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. * BP: BP is returning to the animal feed business a quarter of a century after exiting the sector. The oil and gas company said it is investing $30 million in Calysta Inc., which produces protein for fish, livestock and pet food. * BRITISH ELECTIONS: Boris Johnson, the favourite to become British prime minister, said the chances of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal are "a million-to-one" even as he repeated his promise to leave the bloc without a deal by the end of October. * G20: Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May at this week's G20 summit in Japan with a view to seeking improved relations between the countries, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. * OIL: Oil fell on Thursday, erasing some of the previous session's strong gains, as traders await the G20 summit in Japan and a meeting of OPEC and other oil producers to decide on an extension of output cuts. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday following a steep fall in the previous session, as investors waited on any Sino-U.S. trade developments later this week, while bulls rolled back hopes of big U.S. interest rate cuts. * EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, British Land Co, Burberry Group, Experian and JD Sports will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6.18 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * London's main index edged down 0.1% on Wednesday as investor anxiety after the U.S. Federal Reserve tampered expectations of interest rate cuts was compounded by Washington's ambiguous signals on trade negotiations with China. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hargreave Hale Half Year Earnings Release Greene King Full Year Earnings Release Liontrust Asset Management Full Year Earnings Release Hunting PLC Pre-close Trading Statement Release Serco Group PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release FastJet Plc Full Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)