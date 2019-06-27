Apparel & Accessories
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 27

    June 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6
points higher at 7,423 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * VODAFONE: Vodafone is set to secure EU antitrust approval for its
$22 billion bid for Liberty Global's cable networks in Germany and
central Europe after offering concessions in May, people familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
    * BP: BP is returning to the animal feed business a quarter of a
century after exiting the sector. The oil and gas company said it is investing
$30 million in Calysta Inc., which produces protein for fish, livestock and pet
food.
    * BRITISH ELECTIONS: Boris Johnson, the favourite to become British prime
minister, said the chances of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal
are "a million-to-one" even as he repeated his promise to leave the bloc without
a deal by the end of October.
    * G20: Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet outgoing British Prime
Minister Theresa May at this week's G20 summit in Japan with a view to seeking
improved relations between the countries, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

    * OIL: Oil fell on Thursday, erasing some of the previous session's strong
gains, as traders await the G20 summit in Japan and a meeting of OPEC and other
oil producers to decide on an extension of output cuts.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday following a steep fall
in the previous session, as investors waited on any Sino-U.S. trade developments
later this week, while bulls rolled back hopes of big U.S. interest rate cuts.

    * EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, British Land Co,
Burberry Group, Experian and JD Sports will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6.18
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
    * London's main index edged down 0.1% on Wednesday as investor anxiety after
the U.S. Federal Reserve tampered expectations of interest rate cuts was
compounded by Washington's ambiguous signals on trade negotiations with China.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:        
 Hargreave Hale                        Half Year Earnings Release
 Greene King                           Full Year Earnings Release
 Liontrust Asset Management            Full Year Earnings Release
 Hunting PLC                           Pre-close Trading Statement Release
 Serco Group PLC                       Pre-Close Trading Statement Release
 FastJet Plc                           Full Year Earnings Release
 

        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
