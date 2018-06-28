UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 28

June 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 33 points lower at 7,589 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * CARILLION: Britain's markets watchdog may expand an investigation into the failed outsourcing firm Carillion to examine whether there was illegal trading of shares before the company's collapse. * TAKEDA-SHIRE: A group of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd shareholders trying to build support to block the $62 billion acquisition of London-listed Shire Plc failed to get a proposal passed at the drugmaker's annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday. * BRITAIN AUTOS: British car manufacturers produced more vehicles last month than a year earlier, when there was major disruption due to retooling of factories, but production for 2018 as a whole is still down, industry data showed on Thursday. * BRITISH MOTOR INSURERS: British motor insurers posted the strongest underwriting profits in 23 years last year and 2018 is also likely to be profitable, consultants EY said on Thursday. * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Thursday, but hovered close to an over six-month low hit in the previous session, as the dollar failed to build on overnight gains amid conflicting signals from Washington while the U.S.-China trade row deepened. * OIL: U.S. oil prices dipped away from three-and-a-half year highs on Thursday amid high output from Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia, although unplanned supply disruptions elsewhere and record demand stemmed a bigger decline. * EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, British Land Co, Burberry, CocaCola HBC and International Consolidated Air Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6.18 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 1.1 percent at 7,621.69 points on Wednesday, as fresh optimism regarding U.S. trade policy fuelled risk appetite with the help of buoyant energy stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Greene King PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Tullow Oil PLC Trading Statement Release Stagecoach Group Full Year 2018 3Earnings Release Hunting PLC Half Year 2018 Trading Statement John Wood Group Trading Update Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Siju Varghese)