June 28, 2018 / 5:13 AM / in an hour

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 33
points lower at 7,589 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * CARILLION: Britain's markets watchdog may expand an investigation into the
failed outsourcing firm Carillion to examine whether there was illegal trading
of shares before the company's collapse.
    * TAKEDA-SHIRE: A group of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
shareholders trying to build support to block the $62 billion acquisition of
London-listed Shire Plc failed to get a proposal passed at the
drugmaker's annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday.
    * BRITAIN AUTOS: British car manufacturers produced more vehicles last month
than a year earlier, when there was major disruption due to retooling of
factories, but production for 2018 as a whole is still down, industry data
showed on Thursday.
    * BRITISH MOTOR INSURERS: British motor insurers posted the strongest
underwriting profits in 23 years last year and 2018 is also likely to be
profitable, consultants EY said on Thursday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Thursday, but hovered close to an over
six-month low hit in the previous session, as the dollar failed to build on
overnight gains amid conflicting signals from Washington while the U.S.-China
trade row deepened.
    * OIL: U.S. oil prices dipped away from three-and-a-half year highs on
Thursday amid high output from Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia,
although unplanned supply disruptions elsewhere and record demand stemmed a
bigger decline.
    * EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, British Land Co,
Burberry, CocaCola HBC and International Consolidated Air Group
 will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 6.18 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 1.1 percent at 7,621.69
points on Wednesday, as fresh optimism regarding U.S. trade policy fuelled risk
appetite with the help of buoyant energy stocks.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Greene King PLC             Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Tullow Oil PLC              Trading Statement Release
 Stagecoach Group            Full Year 2018 3Earnings Release
 Hunting PLC                 Half Year 2018 Trading Statement
 John Wood Group             Trading Update Release
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
