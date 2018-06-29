FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
June 29, 2018 / 5:09 AM / in 2 hours

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40
points higher at 7,656 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BAE SYSTEMS: Britain's BAE Systems PLC has won a A$35 billion
($25.7 billion) contest to deliver anti-submarine warfare frigates for the
Australian navy, the Australian government said on Thursday.
    * BHP BILLITON: Global miner BHP said on Friday it had agreed to
fund a total of $211 million in financial support for the Renova Foundation,
created to help victims of the Samarco dam disaster in Brazil.    
    * SKY-DISNEY: Britain's takeover regulator is considering whether Walt
Disney might have to make a higher offer for Sky in the wake of
the U.S. company's move to hike its bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets to
$71.3 billion.
    * TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco is trialing a
checkout-free method of payment for its convenience stores, allowing customers
to scan products on their mobile devices and then walk out with them, it said on
Thursday.
    * GLENCORE: Chad and Glencore have signed a final agreement to
restructure an oil-backed loan of more than $1 billion, the government of the
West African country said in a statement on Thursday.
    * BRITAIN BANKS: Small businesses that are victims of fraud, conspiracy and
misconduct by British banks could soon be able to sue their lenders in a
tribunal dedicated to helping them bring banks to justice without fear of
financial ruin.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged up early Friday after slipping to a more than
six-month low in the previous session, as the dollar softened from recent highs,
but the yellow metal was headed for its worst monthly performance since November
2016.
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Friday amid escalating trade friction between
the United States and other major economies, although crude markets remain tight
due to supply disruptions and generally high demand.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1 percent at
7,615.63 points on Thursday, on renewed concerns over global trade but a strong
performance of defensive stocks and a weaker pound helped limit its
losses.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Serco Group              Pre-Close Trading Statement Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.