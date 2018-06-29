UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 29

June 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40 points higher at 7,656 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BAE SYSTEMS: Britain's BAE Systems PLC has won a A$35 billion ($25.7 billion) contest to deliver anti-submarine warfare frigates for the Australian navy, the Australian government said on Thursday. * BHP BILLITON: Global miner BHP said on Friday it had agreed to fund a total of $211 million in financial support for the Renova Foundation, created to help victims of the Samarco dam disaster in Brazil. * SKY-DISNEY: Britain's takeover regulator is considering whether Walt Disney might have to make a higher offer for Sky in the wake of the U.S. company's move to hike its bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets to $71.3 billion. * TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco is trialing a checkout-free method of payment for its convenience stores, allowing customers to scan products on their mobile devices and then walk out with them, it said on Thursday. * GLENCORE: Chad and Glencore have signed a final agreement to restructure an oil-backed loan of more than $1 billion, the government of the West African country said in a statement on Thursday. * BRITAIN BANKS: Small businesses that are victims of fraud, conspiracy and misconduct by British banks could soon be able to sue their lenders in a tribunal dedicated to helping them bring banks to justice without fear of financial ruin. * GOLD: Gold prices edged up early Friday after slipping to a more than six-month low in the previous session, as the dollar softened from recent highs, but the yellow metal was headed for its worst monthly performance since November 2016. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Friday amid escalating trade friction between the United States and other major economies, although crude markets remain tight due to supply disruptions and generally high demand. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1 percent at 7,615.63 points on Thursday, on renewed concerns over global trade but a strong performance of defensive stocks and a weaker pound helped limit its losses. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Serco Group Pre-Close Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)