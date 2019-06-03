London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 3

    June 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 31
points lower at 7,131 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * DIGNITY: Britain is to crack down on high-pressure and misleading tactics
in the sale of funeral plans, City minister John Glen said on Saturday. Shares
in Dignity Plc, Britain's second-largest undertaker, which operates more
than 700 funeral locations across the UK, fell sharply in November when the
government first announced a formal investigation.
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca and Merck & Co's Lynparza helped
patients with advanced pancreatic cancer who carry BRCA gene mutations go nearly
twice as long without their disease worsening than those who received a placebo,
according to data from a late-stage clinical trial presented on Sunday. 

    * The UK blue chip index closed almost 1% lower on Friday, after U.S.
President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Mexico and disappointing
manufacturing data from China stoked global downturn fears.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
           Fastjet             FY Results
           Sirius Real Estate  FY Results
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

