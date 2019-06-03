UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 3

June 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 31 points lower at 7,131 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * DIGNITY: Britain is to crack down on high-pressure and misleading tactics in the sale of funeral plans, City minister John Glen said on Saturday. Shares in Dignity Plc, Britain's second-largest undertaker, which operates more than 700 funeral locations across the UK, fell sharply in November when the government first announced a formal investigation. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca and Merck & Co's Lynparza helped patients with advanced pancreatic cancer who carry BRCA gene mutations go nearly twice as long without their disease worsening than those who received a placebo, according to data from a late-stage clinical trial presented on Sunday. * The UK blue chip index closed almost 1% lower on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Mexico and disappointing manufacturing data from China stoked global downturn fears. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Fastjet FY Results Sirius Real Estate FY Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)