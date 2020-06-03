UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 3

June 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 1%. * UK/EU: Britain wants binding commitments from the European Union on financial market access to avoid the country's finance industry suddenly being cut off from the bloc, a request Brussels has rejected, EU officials and diplomats said. * OFGEM: Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem set out on Tuesday a scheme to make a total of 350 million pounds ($440 million) available to support energy suppliers that do not have an investment grade credit rating. * GOLD: Gold traded steady after snapping a three-session winning streak in the previous day, as a rally in equity markets on hopes of more stimulus offset some support from a weaker dollar. * OIL: Oil rose, with Brent at $40 for the first time since March, as optimism mounted that major producers will extend production cuts and a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will spur fuel demand. * METALS: London copper prices fell from their highest in 2-1/2 months, as worries whether demand for the metal can be sustained hit recent gains in prices. * UK shares ended at near three-month highs on Tuesday amid continued bets on government stimulus and easing lockdowns helping a swifter economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Chemring Group Interim Results Vertu Motors FY results SSP Group Interim results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)