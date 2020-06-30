UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 30

June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 points higher at 6,251 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BP: Alaskan officials on Monday approved BP's sale of its oil and gas leases in the state. * UK BUSINESSES: Confidence among British businesses improved in June for the first time since January. * WIRECARD: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said late on Monday it would lift restrictions on German payments company Wirecard AG . * COVID-19 VACCINE: Mexico is in talks with the Chinese government and private Chinese laboratories, as well as the University of Oxford and company AstraZeneca about running trials for experimental COVID-19 vaccines. * DRUG: British scientists said that an antiviral drug commonly used to treat HIV had no beneficial effect in patients hospitalised with COVID-19. * FRASERS: Mike Ashley's Frasers Group said on Monday it has raised its stake in German fashion house Hugo Boss. * SHELL: Russia's Surgutneftegaz sold to Shell 100,000 tonnes of Urals crude oil at a record premium in a spot tender for July 23-24 loading from Primorsk. * FINANCE: Caps on the fees retailers pay to process debit and credit card transactions have helped push down prices. * OIL: Oil prices fell as optimism for a straightforward recovery in fuel demand faded and a looming increase in supply weighed on the market. * The UK blue-chip index closed 1.3% higher on Monday, boosted by a weakening pound and a global rally in equities powered by hopes of more stimulus. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Shell Q2 Update Note Walker Greenbank PLC FY Earnings Releases On The Beach Group PLC HY Earnings Releases * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; editing by Uttaresh.V)