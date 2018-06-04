FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 22
points higher at 7,723 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc         plans to disclose payments to doctors
in all countries in which it operates in a move that will pile pressure on its
rivals to follow suit, The Times reported. bit.ly/2Hi6Hal
 
    * POUNDWORLD: British discount retailer Poundworld is close to a rescue deal
with Alteri Investors, Sky News reported on Saturday, with the deal likely to be
announced next week.             
    * CYBG-VIRGIN MONEY: British lender CYBG           said on Sunday it had
raised its offer to buy challenger bank Virgin Money        by a 7 percent
increase in the exchange ratio through an all-share combination.             
    * UK-CLIMATE CHANGE: Britain should force large companies and assets owners
such as pension funds to report their exposure to climate risks by 2022 at the
latest, a cross-party group of lawmakers said in a report published on Monday.
    * BHP BILLITON: The planned exit of BHP Billiton Ltd         ,         from
its U.S. shale business has drawn oil companies and private equity firms into a
competition that may have no clear winner until late this year or early next
year, according to people familiar with the negotiations.             
    The union of workers at BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile said on Friday
it had kicked off the latest round of labor negotiations with a contract
proposal that includes a bonus of about $34,000 per worker at the world's
largest copper mine.             
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 7,701.77 points on
Friday, as shares in cyclical stocks such as miners and financials rallied,
joining in broader gains for European stocks as relief over Italy's political
crisis lifted risky assets.             
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
