UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 4

    June 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 8 points lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers.
    
    * BANKS: Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC and Standard
Chartered rose after the banks backed China's imposition of a
national security law on the city, even as a pro-democracy and
newly formed financial workers' union criticized the move.

    * CAR SALES: British car sales edged up in May after falling
to their lowest since 1946 in April, but still remained almost
90% below their level a year earlier as coronavirus restrictions
limited sales.
    * MONZO: British digital bank Monzo is cutting up to 120
jobs, according to an internal note seen by Reuters on
Wednesday, as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its
business begins to bite.
    * FTSE REBALANCE: Britain's FTSE Russell has confirmed that
EasyJet and cruise operator Carnival will exit
Britain's top blue-chip share index, as the value of
their stock dropped below the required threshold due to the
coronavirus.
    * GOLD : Gold prices gained from last session's fall on
lingering political tensions and a weaker dollar.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on concerns that supply will rise if
major producers are unable to agree to extend the depth of
output cuts that have supported recent gains.
    * UK shares closed at three-month highs on Wednesday as
better-than-expected data from the world's two largest economies
pointed to an ongoing economic recovery from the coronavirus.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Pennon Group                           FY results
 IG Group Holdings                      Trading statement
 Renewi Plc                             FY results
 Intermediate Capital Group             FY results
 Young & Co’s Brewery                   FY results
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on:    
