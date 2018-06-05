UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points lower at 7,727.29 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RBS: Britain is selling some of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland for about 2.6 billion pounds ($3.5 billion), although it will realise a significant loss as it unwinds its holding and returns the bailed-out lender to private hands. * EN+: The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it would give investors with positions in sanctioned Russian firm En+ Group and its subsidiary EuroSibEnergo until Oct. 23 to divest, extending an earlier deadline. * OIL: Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday after falling in the previous session on expectations that inventories in the United States may decline but increasing U.S. production and concerns that OPEC may raise output continue to weigh on sentiment. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7,741.29 on Monday, as a flurry of deals lifted investors' spirits and helped brush aside fears of a full-blown trade war between the U.S. and some of its closest partners. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: KCOM KCOM.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)