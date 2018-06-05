FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 5:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14
points lower at 7,727.29 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * RBS: Britain is selling some of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland
 for about 2.6 billion pounds ($3.5 billion), although it will realise a
significant loss as it unwinds its holding and returns the bailed-out lender to
private hands.
    * EN+: The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it would give investors
with positions in sanctioned Russian firm En+ Group and its subsidiary
EuroSibEnergo until Oct. 23 to divest, extending an earlier deadline.

    * OIL: Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday after falling in the previous session
on expectations that inventories in the United States may decline but increasing
U.S. production and concerns that OPEC may raise output continue to weigh on
sentiment.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7,741.29 on Monday, as
a flurry of deals lifted investors' spirits and helped brush aside fears of a
full-blown trade war between the U.S. and some of its closest partners.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 KCOM    KCOM.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
