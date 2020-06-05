Earnings Season
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 5

    June 5(Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening higher on Friday, with futures up 0.7%. 
    
    * CONSUMERS: British consumer confidence in late May fell to
its lowest in over a decade as COVID-19 hit the economy, a
survey showed.
    * RETAIL: UK retail sales dived 18% in May as the
coronavirus lockdown measures kept shopping streets empty, a
survey showed.
    * LABOUR: UK labour market's sharp slide continued into May,
a survey showed.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell and Murphy Oil Corp
 began evacuating non-essential workers from the U.S.
Gulf of Mexico on Thursday due to a storm.
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca has doubled manufacturing
capacity for its potential coronavirus vaccine to 2 billion
doses in two deals involving Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates
that guarantee early supply to lower income countries.

    * IAG: The boss of British Airways said its parent company
IAG was burning through 178 million pounds a week and
could not guarantee its survival, prompting him to urge unions
to engage over 12,000 job cuts.
    * STOBART: Stobart said on Thursday it would exit
its rail and civil engineering business this fiscal year under a
plan to offset a hit from the coronavirus crisis.
    * GOLD: Gold eased ahead of a highly awaited U.S. jobs
report as markets pinned hopes on an economic recovery.
    * OIL: Oil prices nudged higher as traders await cues from a
meeting that could take place as soon as this weekend where
major oil producers will discuss whether to extend record
production cuts.
    * UK shares hit their highest in nearly three-months on
Thursday on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic
activity.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Workspace Plc                FY results
 Biffa Plc                    FY results
 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on:    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
