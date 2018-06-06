FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 5:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points
higher at 7,692 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SKY: Rupert Murdoch faces a 22 billion pound ($29.3 billion) fight with
U.S. cable company Comcast for European pay-TV company Sky
after Britain cleared his bid provided he sells off its TV news business.

    * RBC: Advisers to the government could return with a multi-billion-pound
sale of Royal Bank of Scotland shares by September, despite the muted
reaction to the state's first offer of the stock in three years, The Times
reported on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2syKe4q)
    * BHP Billiton: BHP Billiton has received bids for its U.S. shale
assets from BP Plc and Chevron Corp, valuing the unit at $7
billion to $9 billion, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the
matter. (bloom.bg/2sJFA2v)
    * IAG:  British Airways is not considering non-stop flights from its London
Heathrow hub to Australia that would compete against Australia's Qantas Airways
, the CEO of BA's parent company IAG said on Wednesday.

    * BRITAIN-ACCOUNTS/REVIEW: Britain formally launched a review of its
accounting regulator on Wednesday, saying it would consider potential new powers
to help stop a repeat of corporate failures like Carillion.

    * TSB: British politicians on Wednesday criticised TSB boss Paul Pester for
his handling of the bank's ongoing IT problems and said the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) was looking into the group's response to the outage last month.


    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent lower at 7,686.80 points on
Tuesday, weighed down by Royal Bank of Scotland after the government took a loss
selling a stake in the bank, while a rising pound after strong services data
piled extra pressure on the internationally exposed index.
    
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Workspace Group                Full Year 2018 Results
 WH Smith                       Q3 2018 Trading Statement
 RPC Group                      Full Year 2018 Results
  
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
