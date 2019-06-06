UK Stocks- Factors to watch on June 6

June 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,227 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BP: Senegalese President Macky Sall said on Wednesday the government would find out the truth after a report alleged his brother Aliou Sall had been involved in fraud related to two major offshore gas blocks operated by BP . * ARRIVA: U.S. buyout fund Carlyle and German asset manager DWS are gearing up to bid for British rail and bus firm Arriva after holding preliminary talks with its German owner Deutsche Bahn, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. * WOODFORD: Britain's financial watchdog said it was examining a decision by a frozen Woodford fund to list investments in Guernsey, as wealth manager St James's Place pulled 3.5 billion pounds ($4.45 billion) from the firm in a widening fall-out from the suspension. * EX-DIVS: A.B. Food, Johnson Matthey Plc, Kingfisher , J Sainsbury Plc, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLc , Taylor Wimpey Plc, Vodafone Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 7.2 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% higher, up for the third straight session, on Wednesday as comments from the U.S. central bank seen hinting at a rate cut soothed investor nerves. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Camellia PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Go-Ahead Group PLC Trading Statement Release CMC Markets PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Mitie Group PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Auto Trader Group PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)