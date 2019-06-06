London Market Report
June 6, 2019 / 6:07 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

UK Stocks- Factors to watch on June 6

2 Min Read

    June 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points
higher at 7,227 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * BP: Senegalese President Macky Sall said on Wednesday the government would
find out the truth after a report alleged his brother Aliou Sall had been
involved in fraud related to two major offshore gas blocks operated by BP
.
    * ARRIVA: U.S. buyout fund Carlyle and German asset manager DWS
 are gearing up to bid for British rail and bus firm Arriva after
holding preliminary talks with its German owner Deutsche Bahn, sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
    * WOODFORD: Britain's financial watchdog said it was examining a decision by
a frozen Woodford fund to list investments in Guernsey, as wealth manager St
James's Place pulled 3.5 billion pounds ($4.45 billion) from the firm in
a widening fall-out from the suspension.
    * EX-DIVS: A.B. Food, Johnson Matthey Plc, Kingfisher
, J Sainsbury Plc, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLc
, Taylor Wimpey Plc, Vodafone Group will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 7.2 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% higher, up for the third straight
session, on Wednesday as comments from the U.S. central bank seen hinting at a
rate cut soothed investor nerves.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Camellia PLC                            Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Go-Ahead Group PLC                      Trading Statement Release
 CMC Markets PLC                         Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Mitie Group PLC                         Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Auto Trader Group PLC                   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below