June 7, 2018 / 5:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 22 points at 7,735
on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * APPLE-UK: Apple warned on Wednesday in a company
filing that its UK business may be hit by restrictions on
imports and exports as a result of Brexit negotiations, The
Telegraph reports. bit.ly/2JgdMy9
 
    * DAILY MAIL: The editor of Britain's Daily Mail tabloid
Paul Dacre will stand down after 26 years in November to become
chairman and editor-in-chief of the title's publisher,
Associated Newspapers, Daily Mail and General Trust
said on Wednesday.
    * BRITAIN-CARILLION: Britain's National Audit Office
investigation revealed that the cabinet office began contingency
planning for the possible failure of Carillion shortly
after the company posted its first profit warning in July 2017,
according to a report. bit.ly/2HroFqQ
 
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Thursday as the euro rose
to 2-week highs against the U.S dollar, with investors waiting
for meetings of key central banks and the U.S.-North Korea
summit all due next week.
    * EX-DIVS: Associated British Foods, Evraz,
Johnson Matthey, J Sainsbury, Scottish
Mortgage Investment Trust, Vodafone will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 10.6 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at
7,712.37 points on Wednesday, as gains among mining stocks on
stronger metal prices helped outperform a sluggish European
equity market, while packaging firm RPC sold off sharply
after updating investors on its spending plans.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Mitie Group PLC            Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 CMC Markets PLC            Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
