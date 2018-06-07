UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7

June 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22 points at 7,735 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * APPLE-UK: Apple warned on Wednesday in a company filing that its UK business may be hit by restrictions on imports and exports as a result of Brexit negotiations, The Telegraph reports. bit.ly/2JgdMy9 * DAILY MAIL: The editor of Britain's Daily Mail tabloid Paul Dacre will stand down after 26 years in November to become chairman and editor-in-chief of the title's publisher, Associated Newspapers, Daily Mail and General Trust said on Wednesday. * BRITAIN-CARILLION: Britain's National Audit Office investigation revealed that the cabinet office began contingency planning for the possible failure of Carillion shortly after the company posted its first profit warning in July 2017, according to a report. bit.ly/2HroFqQ * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Thursday as the euro rose to 2-week highs against the U.S dollar, with investors waiting for meetings of key central banks and the U.S.-North Korea summit all due next week. * EX-DIVS: Associated British Foods, Evraz, Johnson Matthey, J Sainsbury, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, Vodafone will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 10.6 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 7,712.37 points on Wednesday, as gains among mining stocks on stronger metal prices helped outperform a sluggish European equity market, while packaging firm RPC sold off sharply after updating investors on its spending plans. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Mitie Group PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release CMC Markets PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)