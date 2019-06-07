London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7

    June 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18
points at 7,278 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * BHP: Global miner BHP Group said it has set up a
tailings taskforce to further improve the focus on internal dam management and
boost safety, months after a second deadly dam disaster in Brazil.
    * HAMMOND: Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said he would press the
Group of 20 leading economies this weekend to introduce a global tax on the
revenues of online giants such as Google, Facebook and Amazon
.
    * WOODFORD: Guernsey's stock exchange said it knows of no investigation by
Britain's financial markets regulator into the bourse connected to the
suspension of a fund by Neil Woodford - or a reason to start one - but stands
ready to help the UK watchdog.
    * TARIFFS: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would decide
whether to carry out his threat to hit Beijing with tariffs on at least $300
billion in Chinese goods after a meeting of leaders of the world's largest
economies late this month.
    * JOHN LEWIS: Britain's John Lewis Partnership, the employee-owned retailer,
has poached Sharon White, the head of UK telecoms and media regulator Ofcom, to
be its new 1 million pound ($1.3 million) a year chairman.
    * FORD: Ford said it would close its plant in Bridgend, south Wales
next year because of falling demand for some of its engines, putting 1,700 jobs
at risk in a further blow to Britain's once booming car industry.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.55% higher at 7,259 as investors bet
central banks would soon ease policy in response to concerns about global
growth.
