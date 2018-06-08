FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 5:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    June 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24
points lower at 7,680 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
        
    * LLOYDS BANKING: Lloyds Banking Group will sell its remaining 97.7
million shares in Standard Life Aberdeen, representing 3.3 percent of
the shares of the asset manager, Bank of America Merrill Lynch which is running
the deal said on Thursday.
    * MARKS & SPENCER: Marks & Spencer's directors will not receive a
bonus this year after the clothing and food retailer reported a second straight
fall in annual profit, it said on Thursday.
    * WHITBREAD: Britain's Whitbread is open to selling its Costa coffee
chain or Premier Inn hotels and abandoning its original plan to spin-off the
coffee business, according to a new executive pay scheme circulated to
shareholders.
    * BP PLC: Oil producer BP PLC complained to Canada's National Energy
Board (NEB) regulator about Enbridge Inc's implementation and then
abrupt reversal of new rules for shipping crude on its Mainline pipeline system,
NEB documents showed on Thursday.
    * BRITAIN-EU: British Prime Minister Theresa May urged lawmakers to back the
legislation that will end Britain's membership in the European Union, ahead of a
series of crunch parliamentary votes that could see a rebellion by those who
want closer EU ties.
    * G7-SUMMIT/BRITAIN-JOHNSON: British Prime Minister Theresa May will propose
to world leaders that they should create an international rapid response unit to
counter Russian cyber attacks and assassinations, her foreign minister Boris
Johnson was quoted as saying.
    * BRITAIN-TSB/CEO: Britain's influential Treasury Select Committee of
lawmakers said on Thursday it had lost confidence in the chief executive of TSB
following an IT outage that left thousands of customers unable to access their
accounts.
    * BOE-INSURANCE/REGULATIONS: Britain's financial regulators should have a
formal objective to keep London's banking and insurance sectors globally
competitive after Brexit, a senior lawmaker said on Thursday.
    * BRITAIN-EU/PROPOSAL: The British government stuck to its proposal to offer
the European Union a "backstop" plan that is time-limited but said it expected a
future deal to be in place by the end of December 2021, a document said on
Thursday.  
    * OIL: Oil prices were stable on Friday, supported by Venezuela's struggles
to meet its supply obligations and by ongoing output cuts led by producer cartel
OPEC, although surging U.S. crude output was looming over markets.  
    * METALS: London copper retreated on Friday after a six-day rally that
pushed the metal to its strongest in 4-1/2 years in the previous session, amid
worries over potential supply disruptions at the world's biggest copper mine
where wage talks are underway.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent on Thursday, following a
delayed open as stocks trading ex-dividend outweighed a rise among banks and big
oil, while a stronger pound added pressure.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Volex PLC              Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
